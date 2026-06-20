Tata Consumer targets 17% Ebitda margin in 3 years via overhaul of distribution model

Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which sells products ranging from Tetley tea to Himalayan Natural Mineral Water and millet-based products, has been strengthening its distribution channels to drive growth and improve margins, a top company executive told Mint.
“Amongst all our peers, we will want to stay ahead of the curve both in terms of our channel strategy and in terms of the overall portfolio,” Ashish Goenka, group chief financial officer for Tata Consumer said. “A medium-term target is to get to about 17% in three years, which would mean expanding margins about 70 to 100 basis points each year.”
Tata Consumer posted a 15% increase in revenue to ₹20,290 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin has lagged behind rivals in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. In FY26, its Ebitda grew 12% with a margin of 13.9%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported an Ebitda margin of 23.6% while Nestle India reported a 23% margin in FY26.