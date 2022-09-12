Tata Consumer Products enters health supplements segment

Tata Consumer Products enters health supplements segment1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
The launch is in line with TCP’s focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) on Monday announced its foray into the health supplements segment with the launch of Tata GoFit, a range of health supplements for women.
The launch is in line with TCP’s focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market, the company said in a statement on Monday. Tata GoFit is a plant-based protein powder.
The move comes amid growing consumer awareness for health-focussed products.
“There has been a growing trend of consumers becoming more fitness conscious in their choices with a heightened focus on their nutrition intake.," said Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products.
“Tata GoFit has been specially developed for women and has an innovative and differentiated formulation with digestion-friendly enzymes and gut-friendly probiotics. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of the plant protein powder segment and to lead the charge in addressing evolving consumer needs," Bhan added.
More recently, the company also forayed into alternate meat segment with its plant-based meat category under the “Tata Simply Better" brand. The company will sell plant-based alternatives for chicken nuggets, chicken burger patty, chicken fingers, and chicken seekh kebabs.
To be sure, TCPL sells packaged foods and beverages such as tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water; its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull and Tata Q. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households. The Company reported a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 12,425 crore in FY22.