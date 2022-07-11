Tata Consumer Products enters masala oats category

Meanwhile, health and wellness will continue to remain a key consumer trend, said Prashant Parameswaran, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull. “In line with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to revive Indian Millets in more unique and convenient formats and are confident that our new Masala Oats+ with its crunchy texture and four desi flavours would be the go-to choice for consumers looking for great taste in healthy formats," he added.