Tata Consumer Products enters masala oats category

The new snacking launch is in line with TCP’s focus to innovate and add on to Tata Soulfull’s existing portfolio which includes cereals, muesli and plant-based protein drinks
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd has expanded its snacking portfolio with the launch of Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+, competing with companies such as PepsiCo and Marico.
The new snacking launch is in line with TCP’s focus to innovate and add on to Tata Soulfull’s existing portfolio which includes cereals, muesli and plant-based protein drinks. To be sure, TCPL acquired cereal brand Soulfull in 2021 to expand its presence in the packaged foods market.
The masala oats market sees participation of brands such as Quaker and Marico’s Saffola.
The pandemic has driven demand for convenience foods prompting more companies to launch easy-to-cook products meant for in-home consumption.
Meanwhile, health and wellness will continue to remain a key consumer trend, said Prashant Parameswaran, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull. “In line with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to revive Indian Millets in more unique and convenient formats and are confident that our new Masala Oats+ with its crunchy texture and four desi flavours would be the go-to choice for consumers looking for great taste in healthy formats," he added.
Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is available in four variants. The product is priced at ₹15 for a 38 g pack and ₹209 for a 500 g pack respectively. The new range will be available in general trade stores across five cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Patna --apart from modern trade stores as well as online marketplaces.
In 2019, Tata Global Beverages was renamed Tata Consumer Products, following the merger of the Consumer Products business of Tata Chemicals with itself. TCPL now sells a wide range of packaged goods under brands such as Tetley Tea, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Tea, Tata Salt. It also sells packaged pulses, chickpea flour, spices, ready-to-eat mixes such as dosa and chilla mixes and poha under the Tata Sampann brand.