Tata Consumer Products expands foods portfolio

Tata Consumer Products expands foods portfolio2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- Tata Consumer has launched plant-based meat products under the ‘Tata Simply Better’ brand name and extended its Tata Sampann brand to add nuts and dry fruits.
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products (TCP) on Friday announced new launches in its packaged foods portfolio with additions such as plant-based meats as well as packaged nuts and dried fruits, the company said.
The company has launched plant-based meat products under the ‘Tata Simply Better’ brand name and extended its Tata Sampann brand to add nuts and dry fruits.
The move to add plant-based meats is in line with the company’s focus on accelerating innovation and expanding its total addressable market. “With this new brand, the company is extending its product portfolio into a new category, targeting consumers who are looking to incorporate more plant-based ingredients for health, environmental or other considerations, without compromising on taste," it said in a statement.
The company pointed to a “strong consumer trend towards healthier and more sustainable lifestyles". This is driving increased interest and acceptance of plant-based diets.
“Plant-based meats are at the forefront of the broader plant protein landscape, aimed at replicating the sensory and cultural resonance of animal-derived meat, but without the associated implications for the environment and health," it said.
As part of Simply Better, the company has launched plant-based meat variants including nuggets, burger patty, awadhi seekh kebab etc.
“With growing health and sustainability consciousness among consumers and increased exposure to global food trends, we think there is significant opportunity for brands like us to innovate with plant proteins…we believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of this segment and scale up to meet evolving consumer tastes and preferences," said Deepika Bhan, president, Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products.
Meanwhile, under the Tata Sampann brand the company has rolled out a range of premium cashews, raisins, almonds, and pistachios. Available in 200 g and 500 g packs, Tata Sampann Dry Fruits retail across the country through e-commerce as well as select general trade stores.
The move also points to how companies are trying to capitalize on growing consumer demand for packaged foods.
Tata Consumer Products Limited brings together the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. It sells foods and beverages under brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus, Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull among others.
In India, TCPL’s products reach over 201 million households. The company reported a consolidated annual turnover of ₹12,425 crore in the last fiscal.