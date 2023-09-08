Breakfast in UK: After tea, Tata to serve millet-based cereals2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM IST
In 2021, TCPL, the consumer products arm of the Tata Group, acquired Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in line with the company’s intent to enter new adjacent categories in the packaged foods segment.
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is taking its Soulfull millet-based cereals overseas through a tie-up with UK supermarket Tesco.
