Starbucks will fetch the next ₹1k cr faster: Tata Consumer1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:06 PM IST
We want TCPL to be a large FMCG company—first building a larger food and beverage firm and then moving beyond. We’ve defined very clearly the platforms which we are going to play in—the core tea, coffee, and salt, said Sunil D’Souza, the managing director and chief executive
NEW DELHI : After the talks on acquiring bottled water firm Bisleri fell through, Tata Consumer Products Ltd said it is looking for opportunities to build its packaged foods and beverages business. The company is expanding its own portfolio with brands like Tata Copper+ water, and is exploring product integration with Tata Group-owned airlines, said Sunil D’Souza, the managing director and chief executive. It also plans to double the turnover of coffee chain brand Starbucks over the next few years. Edited excerpts: