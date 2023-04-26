Starbucks will fetch the next 1k cr faster: Tata Consumer

Starbucks is a very strong brand. In FY23 we added about 71 stores, which is the highest ever. For FY24, the target is even higher. We’re now in 41 cities. A year ago we kicked off a pilot which we ran for six months before calling it a success. This involved four pieces that we could focus on—introduce more beverages beyond just coffee because a lot of Indian consumers are not coffee drinkers, and therefore, we introduced milkshakes, masala teas, filter coffee. We also got feedback that consumers would like a smaller size or a more affordable size of coffee—we tried to address both by coming up with a “Picco" size (in hot beverages). We heard from consumers that our food portions are too large, we addressed that. The last part was, we had very western interiors with slightly darker colours—consumers asked if we could make it brighter. This year, in a sizable number of stores, we will be rolling these out.