NEW DELHI: Tata Consumer Products (TCP) on Tuesday said its Himalayan brand of bottled water is now available in the United Kingdom.

The UK launch is in line with the company’s strategy to cross-leverage its brands across markets and maximize brand potential, the company said in a statement. This is the first water brand to be launched by Tata Consumer Products in the UK. The brand will initially be available online only and distribution will be expanded gradually, it added.

To be sure, Tata Consumer Products already retails a wide portfolio of beverages such as Good Earth and Teapigs, a premium tea brand, in the UK. In 2000, it acquired the popular British tea brand Tetley. Tetley is the second largest tea brand globally.

Tata Consumer has been launching global products in the Indian market too. It recently announced the launch of American brand Eight O'Clock Coffee in India as a direct-to-consumer brand, in line with more premium coffee and tea products that it is lining up as internet first brands.

Globally, companies are seeing an acceleration in health and wellness trends coupled with growing consumer consciousness about how products are sourced and packaged, the company said.

“Himalayan has superior quality and sustainability credentials and is positioned well to cater to consumers seeking a premium offering. The brand is well known in India and launching it in the UK will help us cross-leverage and augment our beverage portfolio in one of our key international markets," said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Consumer Products sells a range of essential foods and beverages in the country including tea, coffee, salt, pulses and ready-to-cook mixes. It has presence in markets such as the UK, the US, South Africa and Canada among others where it sells packaged teas, flavoured teas, energy drinks, coffee, kombucha among other products.

