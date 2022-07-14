Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Consumer Products launches honey and preserves

Tata Consumer Products launches honey and preserves

Tata Consumer Products launches honey and preserves
1 min read . 04:21 PM ISTLivemint

  • The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals.

NEW DELHI: Packaged foods and beverages company Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has forayed into the premium honey and preserves category under its Himalayan brand.

Himalayan is the company’s bottled water brand. With this launch, the brand extends its product portfolio into new categories. The new product range will be available pan-India in premium outlets, the company said in an announcement.

India’s packaged honey market is pegged at Rs1,500 crore with companies such as Dabur, Marico and Patanjali selling branded honey.

However, Himalayan will also sell flavoured preserves such as strawberry, apricot, apple cinnamon and three-fruit marmalade.

Himalayan honey is being sourced from ‘Pahaadi Utpaad‘, Tata Trusts’ associate organization, the company said.

“We see a great opportunity to enhance the Himalayan brand with this extension and provide a differentiated consumer experience," said Vikram Grover, managing director, NourishCo Beverages Limited, which is part of Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a consumer products-focused company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group.

The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. It sells brands such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, and Himalayan Natural Mineral Water.

In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households.

 

 

