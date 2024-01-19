Tata Consumer Products to raise ₹3,500 crore for acquisitions in Capital Foods and Organic India
Acquisition of Organic India and Capital Foods consistent with Tata Consumer's strategic intent to expand product portfolio and target addressable market.
Tata Consumer Products on January 19 informed the exchanges that the company's board has in a meeting today approved a fundraising proposal of ₹3,500 crore to be used for the acquisition of stakes in Capital Foods Private Limited and Organic India Private Limited.
