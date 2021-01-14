Tata Consumer Products to scale D2C reach

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), that sells Tetley Tea and Sampann brand of spices and pulses already has Tata Nutrikorner.com, a platform it set up as a pilot in September 2019 and subsequently allowed consumers to shop online. The company that sells packaged beverages and pulses could add more offerings and scale the platform, said Sushant Dash, president, packaged beverages (India, Bangladesh and Middle East) at Tata Consumer Products Limited. He said the company is looking at ways to add more of its beverages' portfolio onto a direct-to-consumer platform. “So, we are looking at that and evaluating the options in terms of how it works for the beverage part of it," said Dash.