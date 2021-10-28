Tata Consumer Products to transition ‘Tata Cha’ business to Indian Hotels Company

In its September Quarter earnings last week Tata Consumer Products Ltd reported a business growth of 14% in the beverages business in India while foods business volumes were up 16% year-on-year, it said. In an interview to Mint, D’Souza, however, said the company will focus on expanding its coffee chain Starbucks. He said, in the last quarter, it opened 14 stores and the momentum on store opening will build up even further.