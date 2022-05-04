Tata Consumer Q4FY22: PAT rises over 3-folds, India biz drives revenue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the full year FY22, the company's net profit rose to ₹1,015.16 crore from ₹930.46 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue jumped to ₹12,425.37 crore from ₹11,602.03 crore in FY21.
Tata Group-backed FMCG company, Tata Consumer Products garnered a more than 3-folds jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹239.05 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22) period compared to a profit of ₹74.35 crore in the same quarter last year mainly aided by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs.
However, the Q4 PAT was lower compared to a profit of ₹290.07 crore posted in the December 2021 quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations jumped by 4.55% to ₹3,175.41 crore in Q4FY22 against ₹3,037.22 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. However, revenue dipped marginally by 1.02% from ₹3,208.38 crore in the preceding quarter.
The year-on-year rise in revenue was due to growth in the India branded business, the company cited.
Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said, “Despite all the macro & operating challenges during the year, we delivered reasonable revenue growth along with improved profitability for the company."
"In the core businesses, we delivered competitive growth with market share gains in both tea and salt. Our out-of-home businesses – NourishCo and Starbucks both delivered robust performance during the year. With tea inflation tapering off, the India Beverages business saw a return to normalized margins but the foods business margin was impacted by significant inflation during the year. We dynamically managed the P&L to expand the EBITDA margin for the company, while significantly increasing the A&P in India business and investing behind new businesses to accelerate future growth," D'Souza added.
Further, D'Souza added, "Our transformation agenda is on track and we made substantial progress against our strategic priorities during the year. We entered the value-added, high-margin Ready to Eat category with the acquisition of Tata SmartFoodz. We expanded and strengthened our S&D infrastructure, accelerated momentum on innovation, invested in new drivers of growth, and embarked on a global simplification plan to drive further efficiencies and synergies."
In a meeting held today, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.05/- per equity share of Re 1 each (605%), for the financial year 2021-22. If approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM"), the dividend will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration.
On BSE, Tata Consumer shares finished at ₹803.90 apiece down by 2.49% today.