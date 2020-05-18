Tata Consumer to acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages

"This decision has been made after extensive deliberation between the JV partners and we feel this will bring in greater focus to the NourishCo Business. The liquid beverages category has exciting growth potential and this move will help us strengthen and widen our presence in it. Over the years, NourishCo has built a capable team and a network of distributors, co-packers and vendors. We will look to scale up these capabilities further and build a differentiated position in this segment…" Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products, said in a statement.