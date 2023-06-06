Tata Consumer to enter new categories1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 10:35 PM IST
In FY23, the company that sells Tata Tea and Salt, posted a 11% jump in consolidated revenue to ₹13,783 crore. Overall, India business was up 10% led by its foods portfolio.
NEW DELHI : Tata Consumer Products is undergoing a transformation to establish itself as a comprehensive fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, chairman N. Chandrasekaran said at the company’s 60th annual general meeting held on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×