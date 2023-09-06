Tata Consumers denies report of buying 51% stake in snack food maker Haldiram's2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products denies report of talks to buy majority stake in Haldiram's at $10 billion valuation.
The Tata Group's consumer unit, Tata Consumer Products Ltd has denied the report carried out by news agency Reuters that it is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.
