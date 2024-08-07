Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Curvv EV Launch Live Updates: Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra kickstarts event, Tata Motors' share price gains

Tata Curvv EV Launch Live Updates: Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra kickstarts event, Tata Motors' share price gains

Shivangini

  • Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV, India's first mass-market coupe SUV, marking a significant stride in the country's electric vehicle landscape. With a powerful electric motor and a distinctive design, the Curvv EV is poised to make a significant impact on the market.

Tata Curvv EV Launch Live Updates: Auto Company's MD Shailesh Chandra kickstarts event, Tata Motors' shares in green

Tata Motors on August 7 has officially launched the Curvv EV, marking a significant milestone in India's automotive industry as the country's first mass-market coupe SUV. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors, inaugurated the launch event and mentioned that electric vehicles now make up 12 percent of the company's sales.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Tata Motors share price was trading in green, up 0.57 per cent, at 1019.45, on August 7, at 11:49 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 3,38,948.94 crore.

The launch event, currently underway, is unveiling the electric version, with the internal combustion engine (ICE) variants expected to follow next month.

The Curvv EV showcases a distinctive design, featuring a sloping roofline that accentuates its coupe-like silhouette. The front fascia incorporates a connected LED daytime running light (DRL) strip spanning the bonnet, with the main headlights positioned lower. While sharing some design elements with the Tata Nexon, the Curvv sets itself apart with 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

Tata Motors has launched a brand new car after a span of 8 years in the Indian market.

Key features and specifications of Tata Curvv EV

Key specifications for the Tata Curvv EV include 18-inch wheels, a ground clearance of 190 mm, and a water wading depth of 450 mm. The vehicle offers a balanced 50:50 weight distribution and provides 500 litres of boot space.

The Tata Curvv EV will have a 1.2C charging rate, enabling it to reach a range of 150 km with just 15 minutes of charging.

For the Tata Curvv ICE, there will be three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. This includes the new Hyperion GDi engine, which produces 125 hp and 225 Nm of torque.

Standard features of the Curvv EV include six airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, and various other safety and convenience features. It also comes equipped with acoustic alerts for pedestrian safety and Level 2 ADAS.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.