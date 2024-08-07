Tata Motors on August 7 has officially launched the Curvv EV, marking a significant milestone in India's automotive industry as the country's first mass-market coupe SUV. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors, inaugurated the launch event and mentioned that electric vehicles now make up 12 percent of the company's sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Tata Motors share price was trading in green, up 0.57 per cent, at ₹1019.45, on August 7, at 11:49 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹3,38,948.94 crore.

The launch event, currently underway, is unveiling the electric version, with the internal combustion engine (ICE) variants expected to follow next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Curvv EV showcases a distinctive design, featuring a sloping roofline that accentuates its coupe-like silhouette. The front fascia incorporates a connected LED daytime running light (DRL) strip spanning the bonnet, with the main headlights positioned lower. While sharing some design elements with the Tata Nexon, the Curvv sets itself apart with 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

Tata Motors has launched a brand new car after a span of 8 years in the Indian market.

Key features and specifications of Tata Curvv EV Key specifications for the Tata Curvv EV include 18-inch wheels, a ground clearance of 190 mm, and a water wading depth of 450 mm. The vehicle offers a balanced 50:50 weight distribution and provides 500 litres of boot space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Curvv EV will have a 1.2C charging rate, enabling it to reach a range of 150 km with just 15 minutes of charging.

For the Tata Curvv ICE, there will be three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. This includes the new Hyperion GDi engine, which produces 125 hp and 225 Nm of torque.