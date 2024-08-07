Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from ₹17.49 lakh: Check range, design and more

Tata Curvv EV launched: Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV, India's first mass-market coupe SUV, marking a significant stride in the country's electric vehicle landscape. With a powerful electric motor and a distinctive design, the Curvv EV is poised to make a significant impact on the market.

Shivangini
Updated7 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Tata Curvv EV launched: Tata Motors, on August 7, officially launched the Curvv EV, marking a significant milestone in India's automotive industry as the country's first mass-market coupe SUV. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors, inaugurated the launch event and mentioned that electric vehicles now make up 12 per cent of the company's sales. Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV to the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The high-end long-range variant is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh. Enthusiasts can begin booking the new coupe SUV on August 12, 2024.

Positioned above the popular Tata Nexon EV in the mid-size SUV segment, the Curvv is aimed at competing with established models like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. This new addition will further enhance Tata Motors' electric vehicle lineup in the Indian market.

Tata Motors is set to launch the Curvv as its first offering in the compact C-segment SUV category, strategically positioned between the Nexon and Harrier models. 

Tata Motors share price was trading in green, up 0.57 per cent, at 1,019.45, on August 7, at 11:49 am, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 3,38,948.94 crore.

The launch event, currently underway, is unveiling the electric version, with the internal combustion engine (ICE) variants expected to follow next month.

The Curvv EV showcases a distinctive design, featuring a sloping roofline that accentuates its coupe-like silhouette. The front fascia incorporates a connected LED daytime running light (DRL) strip spanning the bonnet, with the main headlights positioned lower. While sharing some design elements with the Tata Nexon, the Curvv sets itself apart with 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

Tata Motors has launched a brand new car in the Indian market after a span of eight years.

Key features and specifications of Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV specifications include 18-inch wheels, a ground clearance of 190 mm, and a water wading depth of 450 mm. The vehicle offers a balanced 50:50 weight distribution and provides 500 litres of boot space.

The Tata Curvv EV will have a 1.2C charging rate, enabling it to reach a range of 150 km with just 15 minutes of charging.

For the Tata Curvv ICE, there will be three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. This includes the new Hyperion GDi engine, which produces 125 hp and 225 Nm of torque.

The Curvv EV's standard features include six airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes, and various other safety and convenience features. It also comes equipped with acoustic alerts for pedestrian safety and Level 2 ADAS.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
