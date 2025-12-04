Tata, Cyient and Applied Materials win ₹4,500 crore mandate to modernise India’s lone chip fab
SCL Mohali’s long-awaited upgrade moves closer to launch, paving the way for more advanced 28-65 nm industrial chips and reducing import dependence.
NEW DELHI: Two homegrown firms, including a Tata Group company, along with a US chip design major, have bagged a ₹4,500 crore project to enable India’s sole semiconductor fabrication plant, Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, to make more modern industrial chips used in critical sectors like power and energy.