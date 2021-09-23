MUMBAI : Tata Digital Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, on Thursday announced the appointment of Modan Saha as CEO – Financial Services at Tata Digital. Saha was the CEO of Tata Strategic Management Group (TSMG). In his role Saha would be responsible for building the Fintech business portfolio. In addition, he shall guide strategy and strategic investments at Tata Digital.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “Modan brings deep experience in financial services along with strong strategy capabilities. As a part of the core leadership team at Tata Digital, he will play a key role in building the fintech business and guiding various strategic initiatives. His passion for building new businesses will be very valuable for Tata Digital."

Saha is a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and holds a MBA from IIM Calcutta. Saha has been with TSMG for over four years, and in his role has worked on various strategic initiatives, including setting up of Tata Digital. Before joining TSMG, Saha spent more than 17 years in the financial services industry in various roles in payments, wealth management, online broking, risk management, strategy, fintech initiatives, and strategic investments.

Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital, said: “We are glad to have Modan join our core leadership team and his strong expertise in Financial Services will add tremendous value to our Tata Consumer Platform ecosystem."

Tata Digital set up its operations in August 2019, to build consumer centric digital businesses for deep consumer engagement and their needs across multiple verticals - retail, travel, financial services.

