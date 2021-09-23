Tata Digital appoints Modan Saha as CEO of financial services

Saha is a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and holds a MBA from IIM Calcutta. Saha has been with TSMG for over four years, and in his role has worked on various strategic initiatives, including setting up of Tata Digital. Before joining TSMG, Saha spent more than 17 years in the financial services industry in various roles in payments, wealth management, online broking, risk management, strategy, fintech initiatives, and strategic investments.