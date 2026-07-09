Fit for exit: Tata Digital to pare Cult.fit stake, marking first share sale in new-age company

Agnidev BhattacharyaNehal Chaliawala
4 min read9 Jul 2026, 09:02 AM IST
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Tata Digital holds a 3.58% stake in Cult.fit and plans to offload about half of its stake in an offer for sale, according to the Cult.fit draft red herring prospectus.
Summary
Tata Digital previously forfeited shares and refrained from further investment in Cult.fit, leading to speculation about its confidence in the company.

Mumbai: Tata Digital will offload about half of its stake in Cult.fit during the company’s upcoming initial public offering, marking the first time it will sell shares in a new-age company that it invested in under Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran's digital commerce push.

Tata Digital invested 360 crore in the company in August 2021. Tata’s digital arm did not make any subsequent investments in Cult.fit and also forfeited partially subscribed shares, raising questions on whether it had re-evaluated its investment in the gym and fitness-centre chain.

The Bengaluru-based company is looking to offer its shares at a valuation of around 15,000 crore on a fully diluted basis, as per a merchant banker involved with the IPO. This banker added that the size of the offer could vary depending on investor sentiment closer to the launch.

Also Read | Tata Sons marks down Tata Digital valuation during latest cash infusion

Tata Digital forfeited about 6.4 million compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in Cult.fit allotted in August 2021 by paying only 0.1 per share and not the remainder 283.9 per share. The shares were forfeited by the Cult.fit board.

“Due to non-payment of the unpaid amount due, 6,382,043 Series E2 CCPS allotted to Tata Digital Limited stood forfeited on March 29, 2022, and our Board took note of the forfeiture pursuant to a resolution passed on April 18, 2022,” Cult.fit noted in its DRHP.

‘Lack of confidence’

"The sell-down of close to 50% of its holdings, with a prior history of forfeiting a CCPS series, does imply a lack of confidence on Tata Digital's part in the future business of Cult.Fit," said Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern. "Cult has been a loss-making company for the last few years, and it might have made Tata Digital rethink its early investment thesis. Tata Group is not like a traditional venture capital investor and may reconsider their capital allocation decisions at any point of time."

Cult.fit reported revenue of 1,721 crore in FY26 with a loss of 252 crore. The company’s revenue has doubled over the past two financial years while its losses have narrowed to less than a third.

Mukesh Bansal, executive chairperson and managing director of Cult.fit, was a president at Tata Digital in March 2022 when it decided not to invest further in the company.

Chandrasekaran recruited Bansal to help Tata Digital’s Tata Neu consumer app, given his experience in building Myntra and Cult.fit. However, Bansal stepped back from day-to-day operations of Tata Neu in 2023.

Tata Digital chief executive officer Sajith Sivanandan did not immediately respond to Mint’s email seeking comment. A Cult.fit spokesperson did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

Also Read | Cult.fit bets on products, franchising to widen revenue base

Tata Digital purchased 11.9 million CCPS of Cult.Fit in 2021 at 304 each. Each of its preference shares will be converted into 2.89 equity shares ahead of the IPO, giving Tata Digital about 34.4 million shares of Cult.fit and implying an average acquisition cost of 105.35 per share. This accounts for the 2:1 bonus shares issued by Cult.fit last month.

The company will offload 15.9 million shares during the IPO, which is about 46% of its total shareholding, as per the DRHP. This will be the first partial exit by Tata Digital from its investments in new-age companies. Its other investments include quick-commerce platform BigBasket and online pharmacist 1mg.

Lower valuation

The Cult.fit stake-sale decision comes after Tata Sons marked down the valuation of Tata Digital in April. The Tata Group holding company infused just under 3,000 crore into Tata Digital at a valuation of $10.3 billion, which was 5.5% lower than the valuation at which the company last received capital in February 2025, Mint reported in June.

Tata Digital reported revenue of 32,188 crore with a loss of 4,610 crore during the year ended 31 March 2025, as per the annual report of parent Tata Sons. The Tata Group has invested 26,306 crore in Tata Digital till date. The company’s accumulated losses totalled 16,958 crore as of March 2025.

Also Read | Cult.fit files for IPO to raise up to ₹950 crore

Besides Tata Digital, late Ratan Tata, the former Tata Sons chairperson, invested in Cult.Fit as an angel investor. Tata picked up a stake in the company in his personal capacity in October 2016 by investing 6.7 crore. The shareholding was transferred to Ratan Tata Endowment Fund and Ratan Tata Endowment Trust upon his passing, as per his will.

At the same time, the UC-RNT fund, which was a partnership between the University of California and Ratan Tata, also invested 13.3 crore in the company. The fund made subsequent investments in Cult.fit and holds a 2.06% stake in the company today.

About the Authors

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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