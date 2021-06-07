Tata Digital to invest in CureFit, appoints Mukesh Bansal as President

“Joining Tata Digital marks an exciting new step for me and my team and is a recognition of the value we have created with CureFit for fitness enthusiasts in India. Being part of Tata Digital will enable us to nationally scale up our offerings for our customers. Tata Digital has a highly inspiring vision to create the next generation consumer platform and I am very excited to be part of the Tata Digital team that is shaping this vision," said Mukesh Bansal, co-founder and chief executive officer of CureFit.