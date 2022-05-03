Tata  Digital  woos  talent  with long-term incentives, Esops

Tata Digital recently launched the Tata Neu super app, which offers products from across Tata group companies. The app allows users to shop for items ranging from groceries to luxury goods to hotel bookings. It allows users to log in with just a name and mobile number and uses the device’s biometrics such as fingerprint sensors on Android phones and Face ID on iPhones to gain secure access to the app. It hosts the group’s airline Air Asia, hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co., online grocery business BigBasket, as well as retail brands Croma, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside.