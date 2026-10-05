Tata's Assam chip unit is almost ready, and a non-China supply chain is in place

Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd has rapidly built a network of technology suppliers outside China to reduce the risk of supply disruptions at India’s largest semiconductor assembly facility it is building in Assam.
Mint has identified at least nine non-Chinese suppliers—including Singapore’s ASMPT, the Netherlands’ Nexperia, Japan’s Fujifilm and Malaysia’s Kelington—that Tata Electronics has signed up for what will be India’s third outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (Osat) facility, slated to start production in December. These vendors will supply a wide range of equipment and raw materials, and provide services to support Tata’s chip packaging and assembly operations, two senior executives with direct knowledge of the matter said.