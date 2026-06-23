Tata Electronics hit by cyberattack: Apple investigates alleged leak of sensitive files linked to iPhone maker, Tesla

Tata Electronics on Monday confirmed a cybersecurity incident after a ransomware group claimed to have leaked company data online, including documents purportedly linked to Apple and Tesla, two of the Indian company's largest global customers.

Apple is now investigating the security breach and a "full analysis was going on", Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The source also told the news agency that Tata had received a ransom demand related to the incident. However, Tata declined on comment on that.

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This is not the first cyber incident involving Tata. Last year, its British luxury carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted operations and resulted in a six-week output halt.

Over 2 lakh files posted on dark web The cybersecurity incident came to light after World Leaks, a ransomware group, that has previously claimed responsibility for a Nike break-in, said on its dark net website that it was publishing stolen data from Tata Electronics. However, Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the data.

Tata also noted that it identified the incident a few weeks ago and immediately activated its response protocols. The company claimed the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, Reuters reported.

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Meanwhile security researchers told Reuters that the the ransomware group has posted more than 200,000 files on the dark web.

What does the Tata data leak contain? According to the World Leaks website, the data stolen from Tata Electronics includes more than 200,000 files totaling over 630 gigabytes. A database on its website shows several purported Apple-related documents, including folders labeled "com.apple.factorydata", and records referring to "material specification".

Indian cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who reviewed the leaked files for Reuters, said the data also includes emails, event logs covering several years and passport copies of employees including foreign nationals.

Another cybersecurity researcher, Rakesh Krishnan, told Reuters that the leaked data has been available on the dark web since at least June 10. However, the website is only accessible on the dark web, or dark net, and is not indexed by regular search engines.

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What does the breach mean for Apple and Tesla? The leaked dataset reportedly contains references to Apple and Tesla through folders, technical documents and files marked as proprietary or confidential, according to media reports.

Tata Electronics is a major manufacturing and component supplier for both Apple and Tesla, making the alleged leak significant. The company manufactures nearly one-third of Apple iPhones in India, with the rest produced by Foxconn, according to news agency Reuters.

The Indian company also became an official supplier for Elon Musk-led Tesla in 2025. It provides semiconductor chips, circuit board assemblies used in battery management systems, motor controller units and door-control mechanisms for the electric vehicle maker.

As a key supplier to Apple and Tesla, any exposure of Tata Electronics' confidential engineering or manufacturing data could have broader implications for intellectual property protection and supply chain security.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.