Tata Electronics investing in high-tech machines to manufacture iPhone casing, plans 40 production lines in Tamil Nadu
Tata Electronics, an arm of Tata conglomerate, has recently taken a bold step in India's tech sector by initiating a partnership aimed at localizing the production of iPhone casings. This move signifies a shift from reliance on China.
Tata Electronics, a significant player in assembling enclosures for Apple iPhones in India, has partnered with companies in Pune and Bengaluru to enhance the development of high-precision machines used in producing iPhone casings.
