Tata Electronics, a significant player in assembling enclosures for Apple iPhones in India, has partnered with companies in Pune and Bengaluru to enhance the development of high-precision machines used in producing iPhone casings.

The collaboration, according to an Economic Times report, will be focused on the intricate technology previously sourced from China.

These “sophisticated" machines are integral to producing the casings for iPhones — a venture that marks a notable transition from reliance on imports to self-reliance, as per ET report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL, remarked on the potential impact of Tata's move, saying, “Everybody wants casings. If Tata Group is able to do import substitution and they're able to make these machines in India, it will create an industry because so many people want casings," as quoted by ET.

The initiative is not merely about enhancing local production but also sets the stage for future exports. It can also contribute to India's ambitious goal of reaching a $300 billion electronics export target by 2025.

A person familiar with the developments told ET that the Tata Group is testing these machines in a staged manner at their Hosur facility. The aim is to expand local capabilities beyond merely assembling enclosures to fostering a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem within the country, he said.

Tata Group in full motion to produce iPhones in India

Tata Group was reportedly nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in Pegatron Corp's iPhone manufacturing facilities in India. According to a report in Bloomberg, "Tata Group may strike a deal to take control of Pegatron Corp.’s iPhone manufacturing operations in India as soon as May, cementing Apple Inc.’s relationship with one of the country’s most influential conglomerates."

Earlier in February this year, Mint reported that Tata Group was in advanced talks to form a joint venture with Taiwan firm Pegatron to set up its second iPhone manufacturing unit in Hosur City, Tamil Nadu.

The move was expected to help Tata speed up its plans to start iPhone manufacturing and help Apple expand its operations in India. The Taiwanese firm would provide technical and engineering support at the Hosur plant, according to a Reuters report.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!