Tata aims to roll out India-made chips by mid-2027, but rare-earths crisis could derail plan
Tata Electronics faces more potential delays if India is unable to secure ample supplies of rare earth and critical elements by then, two senior executives told Mint.
New Delhi: Domestic conglomerate Tata Electronics plans to roll out its first semiconductor chip from its plant at Dholera, Gujarat, by mid-2027 but faces potential delays if India is unable to secure ample supplies of rare earth and critical elements by then, said two senior executives privy to the development.