A second executive concurred, adding that Tata Electronics had finalised most of its initial vendor partners required for the chip fab. “The early partners of the project have largely been selected by us in line with the recommendations given to us by PSMC (Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), our technology partner. We’re going ahead with their recommendations as part of the initial production process. Beyond that, we’ll likely scale up and look to diversify partners across the global supply chain," he added.