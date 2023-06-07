Tata Elxsi partners with ISRO to develop crew recovery models for Gaganyaan Mission1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 07:06 PM IST
For recovery team training, CMRMs designed and fabricated by Tata Elxsi, simulated the mass, centre of gravity, outer dimensions, interfaces and externals of the actual crew module.
Tata Elxsi has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission. The leading global engineering company has designed and developed the crew module recovery models (CMRM) for the recovery team training of the space mission.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×