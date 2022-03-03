Tata Elxsi and Renesas Electronics Corporation on Thursday announced their collaboration on a state-of-the-art design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) . The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) was opened in January of this year.

With the electric vehicle market, especially the Light EV segment, at an inflection point, the companies aim to provide key enablers for the market, starting with India and expanding globally to optimize development time and effort, the company said.

Tata Elxsi said that the company and Renesas will bring together their domain expertise, intellectual property, and assets to the NEVIC and collaborate to create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like Battery Management Systems and Motor Control Units, among others.

"To enable the EV adoption, solutions that can offer key building blocks for scalability and re-usability while delivering reliable performance and offering room for technology customization are critical. These solutions will support creation of quick-tomarket solutions and a wide portfolio of products and variants for OEMs and suppliers," the Tata Group company said in an exchange filing.

Through NEVIC’s product and service offerings, Tata Elxsi and Renesas will support the acceleration of eMobility, particularly the two-wheel and light EV segments, assisting clients in overcoming time to market and technology complexity.

