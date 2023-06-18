Ahead of the market opening, Dalal Street investors will also keep a close eye on key corporate action events during the week. Two of Tata Group stocks will trade ex-dividend this week. Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel will trade ex-dividend.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi has declared a final dividend of ₹60. The company has set 22 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 22 June, 2023.

For the year ending March 2023 Tata Elxsi has declared an equity dividend of 606 per cent amounting to ₹60.6 per share. At the current share price it results to a dividend yield of 0.79 per cent.

Tata Elxsi Ltd reported an 26 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY23) to ₹201.5 crore. The Tata group company had reported a profit of ₹160.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations for Q4FY23 rose 23% on year to ₹838 crore from ₹681.7 crore. Sequentially, it rose 2.5% from ₹817.7 crore. The IT company's total income for Q4FY23 rose 23.4% on year to ₹863.6 crore from ₹699.8 crore in Q4FY22.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 1.93 per cent down at ₹7,633.45 on BSE.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel announced a final dividend of ₹3.6 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. It will trade ex-dividend on 22 June, 2023.

For the year ending March 2023 Tata Steel has declared an equity dividend of 360 per cent amounting to ₹3.6 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 3.15%.

In the March quarter, Tata Steel Ltd’s consolidated net profit plunged 84% from a year earlier in the March quarter weighed down by tepid global steel prices and the weak performance of its European unit.

Profit in the three months ended 31 March declined to ₹1,566.24 crore from ₹9,835.12 crore a year earlier. The performance, however, marked a rebound from a net loss of ₹2,502 crore in the December quarter.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 0.48 per cent up at ₹114.25 on BSE.

