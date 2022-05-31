Tata Elxsi teams up with Lenovo to offer XR solutions to businesses

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Elxsi and Lenovo will enable enterprises across sectors, especially in manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and transportation, to offer immersive digital transformation solutions.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata Elxsi, which provides technology consulting, product design and development services to organisations globally has teamed up with PC maker Lenovo, to deliver smart extended reality (XR) solutions to businesses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Elxsi, which provides technology consulting, product design and development services to organisations globally has teamed up with PC maker Lenovo, to deliver smart extended reality (XR) solutions to businesses.
XR is an umbrella term encapsulating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and everything in between.
XR is an umbrella term encapsulating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and everything in between.
The companies will enable enterprises across sectors, especially in manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and transportation, to offer immersive digital transformation solutions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Tata Elxsi is collaborating with Lenovo to develop immersive solutions and champion disruptive innovation in new technologies. AR/VR technologies foster outcomes around remote collaborations to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences and help get products faster to the market," said Aditya S Chikodi – Business Head and General Manager of Design & Innovation at Tata Elxsi.
“Together, we are working to help customers scale into the next big wave of immersive experience – the Metaverse and accelerate the adoption of XR," added Chikodi.
These span across engineering design and modelling, maintenance and repair, remote collaboration, worker safety and training, and help to save cost, improve efficiency and enhance next-level productivity, said the company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lenovo brings hardware and software expertise with its smart XR platform – ThinkReality, which according to the company which provides “scalable, and streamlined path from proof of concept to productivity for enterprise and engineering AR/VR applications" and can “transform work in office and industrial settings, and are meant for both large and small businesses".
“Speed-to-solution is going to give firms first-mover advantages in the emerging enterprise Metaverse. The ThinkReality portfolio of solutions offers better pathways to deployment and scalability for the enterprise by providing the right fit of hardware, software and services from Lenovo and Tata Elxsi," Vishal Shah, general manager of commercial AR/VR at Lenovo, said.
Tata Elxsi’s Design2Reality practice brings together a team of experts - solution architects who consult, specialists who interact technically, and technologists who deliver solutions to customers. This practice also brings expertise in design and content development, overall application development, metaverse as a service, systems integration, managed services support, and infrastructure support to help deliver use cases for industries.