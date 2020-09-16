Tata emerges as lowest bidder for Parliament development project

New Delhi: Tata Projects limited emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of the new Parliament complex and is likely to be awarded the contract for the project.

On Wednesday, the bids for the project were opened which saw Tata Projects submit a bid for ₹861.90 crore and Larsen & Toubro Limited posted a bid ₹865 crore. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had put a tender out for the project which had estimated the cost to be ₹889 crore.

“It will take a few days for the official letter to come. The bids for the Parliament project were opened on Wednesday and we received three bids. Tata’s bid emerged as the lowest. We received three bids today but only two had completed all the requirements. There was no figure quoted in the third bid," a government official said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the plan, a new triangular shaped Parliament building will be constructed while the current Parliament building will be re-developed.

The project is a part of the ambitious central vista plan which is looking to redevelop the Indian Parliament and surrounding areas in Lutyens’ Delhi. Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd will carry out the design consultancy to redevelop the Parliament building, the Central Secretariat and the Central Vista by 2022.

