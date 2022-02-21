Tata exploring a foray into development of offshore wind projects in India

Tata Power and RWE have collaborated on the development of offshore wind projects in the country. A corresponding MoU has been signed between Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Power.

To facilitate the establishment of an offshore wind market in India, RWE and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will conduct technical and commercial site assessments. In addition, the companies are looking into an evaluation of the Indian offshore wind supply chain and supporting infrastructures, such as ports and grid connections, to identify the local strengths as well as necessary development potential.

On the collaboration, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power said, "RWE is our ideal partner to support Tata Power’s plans to enhance and grow offshore wind business based on its global expertise in running and operating offshore wind projects".

The German-based RWE Group has more than 120 years experience of in electricity generation. Tata Power also has a rich legacy of over 100 years. The company has a strong portfolio in the renewables landscape of India with a total capacity of 4,909 MW out of which close to 1,854 MW is under implementation.

“India has excellent wind resources, which can help to meet the country’s increasing energy demands. If clear regulations and an effective tender scheme are in place, we expect India’s offshore wind industry will gain real momentum. RWE wants to be part of this development," Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.