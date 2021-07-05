Tata eyes cost synergies post BigBasket deal

TCPL, which has lesser rural exposure in comparison to its rivals, is also expanding its network. “Compared to the rest of the FMCG world, we are probably underweight on rural compared to urban. That said, it is not by design but it is by default because right now, we rebuilt our entire distribution system first. Focus was getting the urban, semi-urban areas in shape and that is where we focused on the integration and now we are moving towards rural," said D’Souza.