Tata eyes majority stake in BigBasket

“The talks are currently hinged on the extent of say Tata group will have in the company post the deal," said one of the three people. “While BigBasket’s existing investors are not averse to the idea of selling a controlling stake to Tata group, they also want the current management, led by the founders, to remain at the helm," this person said. “Investors also want BigBasket to hit the IPO (initial public offering) market by the next calendar year, irrespective of Tata’s coming on board".