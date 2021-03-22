Tata eyes stake sales in financial services units

Recent corporate filings show Tata Sons maintains strategic linkages, management oversight and control over the financial services business through Tata Capital and has regularly infused equity into the latter. It infused ₹4,950 crore in Tata Capital over FY16-FY20, of which ₹1,000 crore was infused in FY20. However, the combined contribution of financial services towards Tata Sons’ profitability has remained modest. On the asset management side, Tata Asset Management Ltd, the company that runs Tata Mutual Fund, is jointly sponsored by Tata Sons and Tata Investment Corp. Ltd. The fund house reported average assets under management of ₹52,469.81 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20, corporate filings showed.