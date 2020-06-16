Tata firms entered into related-party deals, Mistry tells SC

The Tata group and Mistry’s investment firms—Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt. Ltd—have been involved in the litigation since December 2016. The investment firms, which together own 18.4% of ordinary shares in Tata Sons, had filed a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement. The firms won relief from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on 18 December, which said that there was a case of oppression at Tata Sons and reinstated Mistry as the executive chairman of the company. Subsequently, Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court on 2 January. Earlier in June, the top court agreed to hear the Mistry firms on offering additional relief, mainly their scope to nominate a director on the board of Tata Sons by virtue of being the largest shareholder in the holding company.