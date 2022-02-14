New Delhi: Tata Group has appointed former chairman of Turkish Airlines, Ilker Ayci, as the chief executive and managing director of Air India, the conglomerate said in a statement on Monday.

The Air India board, along with special invitee N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, had earlier today met to consider the candidature of Ilker Ayci.

"The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Mr. Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India," the statement said. "This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals."

Ayci will assume responsibilities at Air India on or before 1 April 2022.

Ilker Ayci, who is about 51-years-old, is an alumni of Turkey's Bilkent University, and Leeds University in the UK,

He also holds an International Relations master’s degree from Turkey's Marmara University

“Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there," Tata Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran, said in the statement.

The divestment of India’s national carrier was concluded last month with the government completing the handover of Air India Ltd, and its subsidiaries, Air India Express and AISATS (a 50% stake), to the Tata group.

It was kind of a homecoming for the Maharaja after 68 years—it started operations as Tata Air Services in 1932 and was nationalized in 1953.

As things stand, the Tata Group has put in place a 100-day plan for Air India to improve the operational and service standards of the airline, under the watch of the expatriate chief executive.

Tata Group hopes to improve Air India's basic service standards, on-time performance, issues related to passenger complaints and call-​centres in the coming months.

"I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group," Ayci said in the statement.

"Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality," he added.

According to his Bloomberg profile, Ayci has held senior positions in several companies including Gunes Ekspres Havacilik AS, which operates Turkish-German airlines SunExpress, and Gunes Sigorta Insurance Co., a Turkish insurance provider, among others.

Ayci will spearhead Tata Group's effort to integrate Air India's staff into Tata Group's work culture.

Air India has about 12,085 employees on its books. The Tata Group will have to retain all employees for atleast a year.

