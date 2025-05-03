Tata Group, Bharti Airtel terminate merger talks to expand DTH business

Tata Group's Tata Play and Bharti Airtel's subsidiary, Bharti Telemedia Limited, have decided to terminate the talks over expansion in the Direct To Home (DTH) business, according to an exchange filing on Saturday, May 3.

“We wish to inform you that after not being able to find a satisfactory resolution, the parties have mutually decided to terminate the discussions,” said Bharti Airtel in an exchange filing.