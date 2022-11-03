Tata Group brings AirAsia India under Air India’s wings2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 12:17 AM IST
NEW DELHI : AirAsia Bhd exited the Indian budget airline that carried its name, with its majority Indian partner, Tata Group’s Air India, agreeing to acquire the 16.67% stake the Malaysian carrier still owned in AirAsia India for ₹155.65 crore. According to the share purchase agreement, AirAsia India can continue to use the ‘AirAsia’ brand name for 12 months, the Malaysian company said on Wednesday.