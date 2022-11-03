Tata Group brings AirAsia India under Air India’s wings

AirAsia India started operations in June 2014 and currently flies to 18 destinations in India with a fleet of 28 aircraft. It was formed as a joint venture between Tata Sons, AirAsia and Telestra Tradeplace of Arun Bhatia, with equity stakes of 41.06%, 49%, and 9.94%, respectively. The Tata Group gradually increased its share in the airline to 51% by 2019. In December 2020, AirAsia Bhd said it would sell a 32.67% stake in AirAsia India to Tata Sons, including a provision to sell the remaining 16.33% stake. By the end of December 2020, Tata Sons held 83.67% stake in AirAsia India. The airline had a domestic share of 5.9% as of September, according to data by the aviation regulator. On Wednesday, AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd said that the decision to exit AirAsia India was taken after re-examining its strategic objectives after the pandemic. “We have had a great experience working with India’s leading Tata Group. This is not the end of our relationship, but the beginning of a new one as we explore new and exciting opportunities to collaborate and enhance our synergies," Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam said.