Tata group closes in on deal to become first Indian iPhone maker2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:56 AM IST
A takeover of the Wistron Corp. factory in southern Karnataka state, potentially valued at more than $600 million, would cap about a year of negotiations
The Tata group, India’s largest conglomerate, is close to an agreement to acquire an Apple Inc. supplier’s factory as soon as August, marking the first time a local company would move into the assembly of iPhones, according to people familiar with the matter.
