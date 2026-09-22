Tata Group conflict: JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon hails N Chandrasekaran, flags board tensions

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who leads the world's largest bank, has spoken about the Tata Group conflict. He met Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran earlier. During an interview with The Economic Times, he was asked about the ongoing boardroom dispute.

Dimon was all praises for N Chandrasekaran. He called him an “exceptional leader”.

“He has done an exceptional job. I knew Ratan Tata before him. He ran the company, built it and created huge value, including for its people and foundations,” he told ET.

“It's complex. And, I don't know all the details. But I think Chandra is exceptional. I would never want to lose him. If I were either the trust or the board, I wouldn't want to lose him,” he said.

Dimon stressed the value of public transparency. He said governments should worry about investor confidence. Conflicts like this can deter foreign investment, he warned.

“If I were the government, I would be concerned that this kind of conflict could deter foreign investment. You want consistency, transparency, regulations, rules and proper governance at the board level,” he added.

Dimon on India's economic growth Jamie Dimon called India's economy the world's fastest-growing. He cited a growth rate of 7.8%.

He praised India's long-term economic improvements. However, he suggested more consistency was needed. This applies especially to regulations and taxation policies.

“There are always things you can do to make it better, particularly around regulations, consistent taxing and consistent policies. My view is that it's going to have a pretty bright future,” he added.

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He also spoke about investor enthusiasm for India amid the artificial intelligence (AI) rush. He believes investments may have cooled down a bit.

“It may be trade-related, where people are just a little less certain. You often get complaints from investors about taxes and the inconsistency in the application of rules. Those should be fixed to strengthen investments here,” the JPMorgan Chase CEO added.

Tata Sons: The conflict explained The dispute centres on Tata Sons' Articles of Association. Specifically, it involves Article 121.

On 17 September 2026, the board voted 4-1 to reappoint N Chandrasekaran for a third term. His new term would run from February 2027.

Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons. It can nominate one-third of the board. Currently, only two trust nominees are active. They split their votes, one each way.

Article 121 requires trust nominees to reach a majority agreement. Noel Tata argues that this condition failed. He called the resolution "void ab initio".