Not Bill Gates or Warren Buffett, but Indian industry's doyen Jamsetji Tata has emerged as the biggest philanthropist globally in the last 100 years by donating $102 billion, as per a list of top-50 givers prepared by Hurun Report and EdelGive Foundation.

Tata, the founder of what has now become a group spanning interests from salt to software, is ahead of others like Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda who have donated $74.6 billion, Warren Buffet ( $37.4 billion), George Soros ($34.8 billion) and John D Rockefeller ($26.8 billion), the list showed.

Hurun Research and EdelGive Foundation today released the 2021 EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century, a ranking of the world’s most generous individuals from the last 100 years.



“Whilst American and European philanthropists may have dominated the thinking of philanthropy over the last century, Jamsetji Tata, founder of India's Tata Group, is the world's biggest philanthropist," Rupert Hoogewerf, the chairman and chief researcher at Hurun said in a statement.

Setting aside two-thirds of ownership to trusts engaged in doing good in various areas including education and healthcare has helped Tatas achieve the top spot in giving, he said, adding that Jamsetji Tata's giving started in 1892 itself.

The only other Indian in the list is Azim Premji of Wipro, who has virtually given his entire fortune of $22 billion for philanthropic causes.

Hoogewerf said there are a few names like Alfred Nobel which are not even in the list of top-50 givers of the last century, while some others are not a surprise.

A majority 39 people in the list are from the US, followed by the UK (5) and China (3). Total 37 of the donors are dead while only 13 of them are alive.

Three individuals added more than $50 billion in a single year, led by Elon Musk with $151 billion, on the back of the rise of e-cars, whilst e-commerce billionaires Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Colin Huang of Pinduoduo added $50 billion each.

“At this rate, expect to see fifty or more break through the $100 billion-mark within the next five years," Hoogewerf said.

The total donations by the 50 givers are pegged at $832 billion over the last century, of which $503 billion came from foundation endowments and $329 billion from donations to date.

The annual grants by them are now topping $30 billion, Hurun said, adding that with a donation of $8.5 billion, MacKenzie Scott is the biggest annual grant maker.

“Today's billionaires are not keeping up with philanthropy, making money much faster than they are giving it away," Hoogewerf added.

