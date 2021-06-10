MUMBAI : Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said group companies have collectively extended a help of ₹2,500 crore towards COVID-19 relief across both the waves of the pandemic that started in March 2020.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of its cash cow TCS, Chandrasekaran said more than the financial commitments, the work done on the ground by the Tata group companies, like helping build new hospitals and expanding oxygen capacity, has been the focus area.

He said the group's holding company Tata Sons and the string of philanthropic trusts which majority own the company had committed ₹1,500 crore after the first wave of the pandemic.

Later, as the pandemic continued in the country, group companies including larger ones like TCS and Tata Steel made additional contributions to the tune of ₹1,000 crore.

"So, the group overall has made a commitment and spent to the order of ₹2,500 crore approximately," he said.

He was quick to add that more than the financial commitment, most of the work done by the group was on the ground.

Citing examples, Chandrasekaran said the group has helped add 3,300 beds in hospitals, participated in the construction of two hospitals and increased oxygen capacity by 1,100 metric tonnes a day, which was 10 per cent of the total installed capacity nationally.

"We hope there will not be a big disruption of COVID 3 (third wave) but one thing we have to learn is that the virus seems to be one step ahead of us. So we need to be very cautious and be prepared for any situation," he emphasised.

Chandrasekaran also said the group supports a slew of sporting activities like athletics, hockey and football, and will continue to do so.

