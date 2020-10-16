Tata group hints at a court-monitored split

Tata Sons Ltd on Thursday said it is yet to receive a formal notice of separation from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which recently decided to end its 70-year association with the Tatas following protracted acrimony.

In a statement, the Tata group holding company indicated the planned separation will likely be a court-monitored process.

“Tata group states that they have till date not received any formal request or proposal from the SP Group on this matter. In any event, since the matter is sub judice before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, Tata Sons will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which are scheduled for October 28th," the company added.

Mint reported on 29 September that the Mistry family is expected to share the details of the offer in the Supreme Court, making it a part of the plea for relief it is seeking from the court in a minority shareholder oppression case.

The separation plan will offer the Tata group easy terms, including the option to stagger payments, to help India’s largest conglomerate buy out the Mistry family’s ₹1.5 trillion stake in Tata Sons and end the feud between the groups that were once close allies, Mint had reported, citing two people aware of the matter.

The Tata Sons’ articles of association (AoA) gives the company the first right of refusal over its shares; so, any proposal for shares changing hands needs to be first placed before its board.

Mint also reported on 9 October that Tata Sons may offer as much as $3 billion ( ₹21,900 crore) to buy a part of the Mistry family’s 18.4% stake in the Tata group holding company.

A major part of the funds needed by Tata Sons has been arranged, with unit Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, in which the parent owns a 72% stake, announcing a buyback of shares.

Tata Sons is expected to get up to ₹11,528 crore from the share buyback.

While the Mistry family is not against selling the stake in a staggered manner, its final decision will depend on the valuation offered by Tata Sons, which is expected to factor in a holding company or conglomerate discount.

