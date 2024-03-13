Tata Group JV to roll out first semiconductor chip by 2026, says PSMC Chairman Frank Huang
PSMC Chairman Frank Huang said specifics of the partnership with the Tatas are still being determined and talks of investment will come after the technology transfer is worked out
The inaugural semiconductor chip from the joint venture between the Tata Group and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) will debut by 2026-end, PSMC Chairman Frank Huang told The Economic Times in an interview.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore today, virtually.
