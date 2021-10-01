Tata Group makes open offer to buy 26% in Tejas Networks for 1,038 cr

"The prime objective of the acquirers and the PAC is to have substantial holding of equity shares and voting rights, accompanied by acquisition of control of the Target Company. Further, the Acquirers and the PAC see a very large opportunity in the telecom sector both in India and international markets. They plan to work with the experienced team of the Target Company to benefit from the growth opportunity from new cycle of investment in new evolving telecom technologies and fiber-based broadband rollouts," the letter stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}